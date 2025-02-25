Open Menu

Five Injured In Roof Collapse

Sumaira FH Published February 25, 2025 | 03:30 PM

Five injured in roof collapse

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Feb, 2025) Five people were injured in a roof collapse incident near Vegetable Market

on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122, upon receiving information, rescue teams reached the

site and rescued five workers from the debris of the roof in a thread factory.

The teams provided first aid to the injured workers and shifted to the Nishtar Hospital.

