Five Injured In Roof Collapse

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 5 minutes ago Tue 16th June 2020 | 12:40 AM

Five injured in roof collapse

JHANG, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2020 ) :At least five persons were injured in roof collapse incident that occurred in Sabzi Mandi of Jhang area of Punjab province, Rescue sources reported on Monday.

According to details, five member of a family received injuries when the roof of their house located in Sabzi Mandi area fell on them.

The rescue & locals were trying to remove rubble of the house for shifting the injured to hospital for medical treatment . Further investigations were underway.

More Stories From Pakistan

