Five injured in roof collapse incident

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 10th Jan, 2021 ) :Five persons including a woman were injured in a roof collapse incident in Nishtar Colony area, here on Sunday.

Police said that the persons were sitting in a room of their house when its roof caved in. As a result, all the members were trapped under the debris.

On information, the teams of Rescue 1122 reached the spot and pulled the injured persons out of the debris. The rescuers gave first-aid to three injured namely Raaz Akhtar (48), Artas (15) and Daod s/o Shahbaz (23) on the spot while other two injured namely Sana (40), wife of the Raaz Akhtar, and Anos (17), son of Raaz Akhtar, were shifted to Lahore General Hospital.