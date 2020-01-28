Five Injured In Roof Collapse Incidents In Faisalabad
Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:36 PM
FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as five persons got seriously injured in separate roof collapse incidents in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.
Police said on Tuesday that the roofs of old and dilapidated buildings caved in due to recent drizzle in Jaranwala near Sabzi Mandi and at Narwala Road near Adda Chakera.
Five persons-- Furqan, Ghulam-e-Makkah, Adnan, Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Younus received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospitals.