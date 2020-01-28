UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured In Roof Collapse Incidents In Faisalabad

Umer Jamshaid 42 seconds ago Tue 28th January 2020 | 02:36 PM

Five injured in roof collapse incidents in Faisalabad

As many as five persons got seriously injured in separate roof collapse incidents in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as five persons got seriously injured in separate roof collapse incidents in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that the roofs of old and dilapidated buildings caved in due to recent drizzle in Jaranwala near Sabzi Mandi and at Narwala Road near Adda Chakera.

Five persons-- Furqan, Ghulam-e-Makkah, Adnan, Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Younus received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Faisalabad Road Jaranwala Rescue 1122

Recent Stories

UVAS Annual Job Fair to be held on January 30

1 minute ago

French police clear hundreds from Paris migrant ca ..

43 seconds ago

Scouts transform nation by developing civic sense: ..

44 seconds ago

Federer saves seven match points in 'miracle' esca ..

46 seconds ago

Saud Shakeel to captain Pakistan Shaheens against ..

7 minutes ago

Assange's Lawyers Pin High Hopes on Spain Wiretapp ..

48 seconds ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.