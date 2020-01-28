Five injured in roof collapse incidents in Faisalabad

As many as five persons got seriously injured in separate roof collapse incidents in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Jan, 2020 ) :As many as five persons got seriously injured in separate roof collapse incidents in different parts of Faisalabad during the past 24 hours.

Police said on Tuesday that the roofs of old and dilapidated buildings caved in due to recent drizzle in Jaranwala near Sabzi Mandi and at Narwala Road near Adda Chakera.

Five persons-- Furqan, Ghulam-e-Makkah, Adnan, Muhammad Riaz and Muhammad Younus received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to hospitals.