UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Separate Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published April 15, 2022 | 02:10 PM

Five injured in separate road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Five persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 54-year-old Bilawal, 18-year-old Muntaha, 35-year-old Amjad, 18-year-old Faizan and 30-year-old Sana suffered injuries in accidents.

Rescuers of Rescue-1122 took timely action, provided first aid and shifted the injured to hospitals.

Related Topics

Injured Road Sialkot

Recent Stories

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

Shadab Khan performs Umrah, prays for Pakistan

46 minutes ago
 OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol pric ..

OGRA suggests up to Rs83.5 per hike in petrol prices

1 hour ago
 Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After ..

Japan's Railroad Restores Russian Guide Sign After Accusations of Discrimination

1 hour ago
 Tokyo shares close lower

Tokyo shares close lower

1 hour ago
 Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of ..

Pakistan Army’s soldier martyred in exchange of fire with terrorists in North ..

1 hour ago
 Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: D ..

Strict action to be taken against land grabbers: DC

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.