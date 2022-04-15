Five injured in separate road accidents

SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 15th Apr, 2022 ) :Five persons were injured in separate road accidents in Sialkot district here on Friday.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson, 54-year-old Bilawal, 18-year-old Muntaha, 35-year-old Amjad, 18-year-old Faizan and 30-year-old Sana suffered injuries in accidents.

Rescuers of Rescue-1122 took timely action, provided first aid and shifted the injured to hospitals.