Five injured in sewerage line explosion

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five persons injured in a blast that occurred in a sewerage line in Manghopir area of the megalopolis on Monday.

According to police, a sewerage line exploded in Pakhtoonabad, Manghopir area, as a result five persons sustained injuries.

Injured were identified as Imran, Juma Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman, Shoukat and Farhan sustained injuries.

All injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.