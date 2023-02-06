UrduPoint.com

Five Injured In Sewerage Line Explosion

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published February 06, 2023 | 06:03 PM

Five injured in sewerage line explosion

At least five persons injured in a blast that occurred in a sewerage line in Manghopir area of the megalopolis on Monday

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Feb, 2023 ) :At least five persons injured in a blast that occurred in a sewerage line in Manghopir area of the megalopolis on Monday.

According to police, a sewerage line exploded in Pakhtoonabad, Manghopir area, as a result five persons sustained injuries.

Injured were identified as Imran, Juma Khan, Habib-ur-Rehman, Shoukat and Farhan sustained injuries.

All injured were shifted to Abbasi Shaheed Hospital for treatment. Further investigations were underway.

