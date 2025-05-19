Five Injured In Shikarpur Firing
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 19, 2025 | 07:00 PM
SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Five persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Shikarpur area of Sindh province, tv channels
quoting police, reported on Monday.
According to initial reports, a group of dacoits opened fire and injured five persons near Shikarpur area of
Sindh.
The dacoits after committing crime escaped from the scene. Police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police team have also started search operation to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.
