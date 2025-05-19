Five injured in Shikarpur firing

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SHIKARPUR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th May, 2025) Five persons were injured in a firing incident that took place near Shikarpur area of Sindh province, tv channels

quoting police, reported on Monday.

According to initial reports, a group of dacoits opened fire and injured five persons near Shikarpur area of

Sindh.

The dacoits after committing crime escaped from the scene. Police team rushed to the site and shifted the injured to nearby hospital. Police team have also started search operation to trace the culprits behind this firing incident.