Five injured in traffic accidents in Joharabad

JOHARABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Five people, including a woman and a minor child, were injured in separate traffic accidents in Joharabad and its suburbs, the other day.

According to the reports received here Thursday, the incidents occurred in different areas, with a motorcycle collision in Bambol village, another collision between two motorcycles in Sarfaraz Colony, and a speeding bus hitting a motorcycle near Bhatti Hospital on Khushab Road.

The injured, including a woman in critical condition, were shifted to DHQ Hospital Joharabad by rescue staff.

The injured individuals include a woman, Amiran Zoja Sohara, a 56-year-old man, Noor Muhammad, a 53-year-old man, Sikandar Hayat, his 3-year-old son Ayan, and a 25-year-old man, Muhammad Munir.