Five injured in transformer blast

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 26th May, 2023 ) :Five persons were reportedly injured, including 3 with minor injuries, when a 200 KV Pole Mounted Transformer (PMT) exploded due to overloading in Hashmi Colony in SITE area here on Friday afternoon.

The police informed that the 2 injured persons with burns wounds were shifted to Liaquat University Hospital (LUH).

The spokesman of Hyderabad Electric Supply Company (HESCO) Sadiq Kubar informed the APP that the transformer exploded due to overloading.

According to him, as per their information, one passerby was injured.

He told that the officers of HESCO reached the spot to dismount the burnt PMT and replace it with a new PMT.

The locality's power supply went off with the explosion and it could not be restored till the filing of this report.