Five Injured In Two Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 28, 2025 | 05:40 PM
Layyah, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Apr, 2025) Five people were injured in separate traffic accidents in Layyah on Monday.
According to Rescue 1122, a collision between two motorcycles near Kalo Chowk left a 45-year-old man, identified as Aslam, a resident of Kotla Jam, Bhakkar, injured. In the second accident at Chak No.
157 TDA, a thresher separated from a tractor reportedly due to speeding and negligence, eyewitnesses said. Four individuals — Fayaz Hussain, Jawad Hussain, Muhammad Altaf, and Ghulam Abbas — sustained injuries in the accident.
Rescue 1122 teams provided first aid to all the injured at the scene before shifting them to the Rural Health Center (RHC) Jaman Shah for treatment.
