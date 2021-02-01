UrduPoint.com
Five Injured In Two Separate Road Accidents

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 minutes ago Mon 01st February 2021 | 08:22 PM

Five injured in two separate road accidents

Five persons were injured in two different road accidents and were shifted to local hospital for medical treatment

RENALA KHURD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 1st Feb, 2021 ) :Five persons were injured in two different road accidents and were shifted to local hospital for medical treatment.

According to Rescue-1122 spokesperson here on Monday, a collision took place between two speeding rickshaws near the bridge No 32 on Renala Khurd Faisalabad Road.

As a result, four persons were injured.

In another incident, on Chochak Road near Chak No 5, four unidentified persons tortured and beat up a young man riding a motorbike and fired shots into the air to create scare.

Rescuers shifted the injured to local hospitals for medical treatment.

