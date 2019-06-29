Five injured in van-coaster collision in Islamabad

Five people suffered serious injuries as a passenger van collided with coaster in Narowal on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Jun, 2019 ) :Five people suffered serious injuries as a passenger van collided with coaster in Narowal on Saturday.

Rescue officials said the speedy passenger van was collided with the coaster that was coming from the opposite side in the area of Ring road, reported a private news channel.

Rescue officials informed the area police and shifted all the injured to a nearby hospital.

The sources further said the condition of the injured was critical.