Five injured in Wadh gas cylinder blast

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Dec, 2022 ) :Five people including women and children were seriously injured due to the explosion of a gas cylinder in the Wadh area of Khuzdar district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, a gas cylinder blast occurred in the house of Mehboob Ali when a woman was cooking bread on it in Killi Haji Pir Muhammad Mengal near the Wadh City area of Khuzdar district.

The injured were rushed to Tehsil Headquarters Hospital Wadh for medical aid.