SIALKOT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd Nov, 2019 ) :Five persons were injured critically when a wall of an under-construction building collapsed in Mohallah Hajipura Bogra, on Saturday.

According to Rescue 1122, those injured were identified as Faizan (15), Imran (35), Haroon (15), Usman (45) and Ramzan. The rescuerd shifted the injured to an area hospital. Police have started investigation.