Five Injured In Zhob Road Mishap

Faizan Hashmi Published April 06, 2025 | 07:30 PM

Five injured in Zhob road mishap

QUETTA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Apr, 2025) At least five persons received injuries in road mishap on National Highway near Zhob district on Sunday.

According to Levies sources, the victims were on somewhere in a vehicle when it occurred an accident due to over speeding.

As a result, five people sustained injuries on the spot. The injured were rushed to nearby hospital for medical aid where one of the injured in critical conditions was referred to Quetta Civil Hospital’s trauma center for treatment.

The identity of the victims could not be ascertained so far.

