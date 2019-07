KALLAR SYEDAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Jul, 2019 ) :Five victims including a woman out of eight persons who sustained injuries in Loni Jasial near Kallar Syedan have been succumbed to their injuries.

The deceased who were relatives of the same family, were first shifted to Rawalpindi hospital and then to Burn Unit in Kharian in critical condition.

nsr\378