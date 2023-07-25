Five injured on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

SARGODHA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Jul, 2023 ) :Five people were injured as a speeding dumper hit a car under the jurisdiction of Satellite Town Police station, here on Tuesday.

Police said that Ehsaan,Zahra, Nimra, Sadia and Shaheen Bibi were travelling by a car when the dumper hit their vehicle.Resultantly they all sustained injuries.

Rescue 1122 team reached the spot and shifted the injured to a local hospital.