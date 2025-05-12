Five injured on road

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least five people, including two women and a child, were injured in

accidents on Monday.

The Rescue 1122 said two bikes collided with each other on Bhakar Road in

tehsil Keror Lal Esan, district Layyah, in which Ahmad Bukhsh, 75, and Ghulam Abbas, 71,

and Naveeda Khanam were injured.

The second accident occurred on Wara Road where a speeding car hit a motorcycle,

leaving 25-year-old Tahira Bibi and her five-year-old son Faqir Muhammad injured.

The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Layyah.