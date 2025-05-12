Five Injured On Road
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published May 12, 2025 | 03:40 PM
MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th May, 2025) At least five people, including two women and a child, were injured in
accidents on Monday.
The Rescue 1122 said two bikes collided with each other on Bhakar Road in
tehsil Keror Lal Esan, district Layyah, in which Ahmad Bukhsh, 75, and Ghulam Abbas, 71,
and Naveeda Khanam were injured.
The second accident occurred on Wara Road where a speeding car hit a motorcycle,
leaving 25-year-old Tahira Bibi and her five-year-old son Faqir Muhammad injured.
The injured were shifted to the District Headquarters Hospital Layyah.
Recent Stories
Final decision on PSL X expected by this evening: PCB chairman
US Junior Women’s Squash Championship: Ali sisters shine on global stage, win ..
Indian opposition demands Modi to clarify closure of Operation Sindoor
KP govt imposes ban on use of drones, quadcopters amid security concerns
Foreign airlines resume operations in Pakistan as airspace reopens
Vivo Y29 Launched in Pakistan with 6500mAh BlueVolt Battery & Anti-Drop Armor De ..
Dubai Customs becomes first global customs authority named a Great Place to Work ..
Vietnamese delegation reviews Dubai Customs’ exemplary experience in trade fac ..
Virat Kohli retires from Test cricket after 14-year career
Pakistan Stock Exchange hits record high after ceasefire with India
Amber Heard announces birth of twins on Mother's Day 2025
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 12 May 2025
More Stories From Pakistan
-
Five injured on road4 minutes ago
-
KMU-IPDM organize successful dental awareness camp4 minutes ago
-
Food,water bowls placed in parks for birds4 minutes ago
-
District Coordination Committee Meeting Held in Sanghar14 minutes ago
-
Site visited for safe city project in Gomal, Jandola Tehsil14 minutes ago
-
Elderly man’s body found near water channel24 minutes ago
-
Cleft lip, cleft palate patients to receive free examination, surgeries at camps24 minutes ago
-
Rescue 1122 Dera tackles over 190 emergencies last week24 minutes ago
-
Students celebrate defence' victory against enemy aggression34 minutes ago
-
Pakistan's missile attacks forced India to bow down : Makhdoom Saeed34 minutes ago
-
Historic unity across fronts: military, public, media, institutions stand as one34 minutes ago
-
Funeral prayers of martyr cops of Chamkani suicide attack offered34 minutes ago