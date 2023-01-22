UrduPoint.com

Five Injured Over Brawl In Two Groups

Muhammad Irfan Published January 22, 2023 | 02:40 PM

Five injured over brawl in two groups

MUZAFFARGARH, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Jan, 2023 ) :At least five persons sustained injuries over a road dispute in the Shah Jamal area.

According to Rescue officials, there was a road dispute between two groups near at Pull DC in Shah Jamal area.

On the incident day, the brawl started in which Muhammad Akram, Akmal, Allah Wasaya, Kaleem and Fahim sustained injuries.

Upon receiving the information, Rescue teams rushed to the spot and shifted the two injured to the rural health centre Shah Jamal while first aid was provided to three others on the spot.

Police concerned were busy with interrogation into the incident.

