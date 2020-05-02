Five injured over extortion issue in vegetable market

Five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between cycle stand contractor and traders in vegetable market

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between cycle stand contractor and traders in vegetable market.

The continuous extortion and bullying by cycle stand contractor worsen the situation and bricks, sticks and bottles were used openly by both sides.

The market committee of vegetable market had also caught the cycle stand contractor and his workers while doing extortion.

The vegetable market brokers organization went on strike over extortion and bullying by the contractor.

Civil lines police have registered the case against the contractor and his workers and assured to arrest the culprits soon.

APP /shn-sak