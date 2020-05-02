UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Injured Over Extortion Issue In Vegetable Market

Muhammad Irfan 6 minutes ago Sat 02nd May 2020 | 02:10 PM

Five injured over extortion issue in vegetable market

Five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between cycle stand contractor and traders in vegetable market

MUZAFFARGARH , (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 2nd May, 2020 ) :Five persons sustained injuries due to brawl between cycle stand contractor and traders in vegetable market.

The continuous extortion and bullying by cycle stand contractor worsen the situation and bricks, sticks and bottles were used openly by both sides.

The market committee of vegetable market had also caught the cycle stand contractor and his workers while doing extortion.

The vegetable market brokers organization went on strike over extortion and bullying by the contractor.

Civil lines police have registered the case against the contractor and his workers and assured to arrest the culprits soon.

APP /shn-sak

Related Topics

Police Market

Recent Stories

Province determine to defeat coronavirus: Provinci ..

4 minutes ago

Spot rates of cotton (Crop 2019-20)

5 minutes ago

Three dacoits arrested, stolen items recovered in ..

5 minutes ago

Coronavirus deaths for people over 80 are 5 times ..

6 minutes ago

Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Minister for Health and Finance ..

6 minutes ago

Amir Liaqat Hussain apologizes over his remarks ab ..

24 minutes ago

Your Thoughts and Comments

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.