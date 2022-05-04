Five injured over house dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th May, 2022 ) :Five persons, including a woman, were injured during a clash between two groups over house dispute in the area of Buchiana police station.

Rescue 1122 spokesman said on Wednesday that two groups indulged in fighting over a house dispute in Chak 6/R-B Buchiana.

As a result, five persons including Akbar (50) son of Rashid, Rukhsana (50) wife of Maqsood, her spouse Maqsood (60) son of Umar Sharif and sons Owais Maqsood (19) and Zubair Maqsood (15) received injuries.

They were shifted to Rural Health Center (RHC) Khurianwala where their condition was stated out of danger.