Five injured over land dispute

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 12th Aug, 2023 ) :Five persons including two women were injured due to a scuffle between two groups over a land dispute in the area of Tandlianwala police station.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Saturday that two rival groups indulged in a scuffle in Chak No 397-GB Rehmay Shah over possession of a disputed land.

In the scuffle, Waqar Bashir (23), Shahmeer (38), Sarfraz (50), Safiya Bibi (25) and Sanum Bibi (23) received serious injuries and Rescue 1122 shifted them to Tehsil Headquarters (THQ) Hospital Tandlianwala after providing them with the first aid.