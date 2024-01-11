Open Menu

Five Inter-district Gangs Of Robbers Busted

Umer Jamshaid Published January 11, 2024 | 07:54 PM

Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Police have smashed five inter-district gangs of robbers and arrested 16 of their members during the ongoing crackdown against criminals across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Police have smashed five inter-district gangs of robbers and arrested 16 of their members during the ongoing crackdown against criminals across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching motorcycles and other valuables from citizens.

The police busted five inter-district robber gangs including the Mafi Mushkil gang, Basit gang, Jabar gang, Shan gang and Hassan Tariq gang.

The police teams under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashrad arrested the criminals including the ring leaders.

The police traced 39 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 4.7 million from their possession. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.

Related Topics

Police Criminals From Million

Recent Stories

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in W ..

Odermatt wins career-first World Cup downhill in Wengen

4 minutes ago
 Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

Hasina sworn in as Bangladesh PM for fifth term

4 minutes ago
 Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Go ..

Every one enjoys equal rights in Pakistan; Says Governor Balochistan Malik Abdul ..

4 minutes ago
 Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 1 ..

Pakistan's total liquid foreign reserves reach $ 13.256 billion

8 minutes ago
 Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival ..

Thinkfest 2024: 7th edition of literary festival to enrich minds on Jan 13-14 a ..

8 minutes ago
 Freelancers to start receiving payments from PayPa ..

Freelancers to start receiving payments from PayPal in February: Minister

8 minutes ago
Champions Cup fixtures and tables

Champions Cup fixtures and tables

2 hours ago
 Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 20 ..

Farrell named British and Irish Lions coach for 2025 tour to Australia

2 hours ago
 SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, emplo ..

SANA to organize seminar for higher studies, employment opportunities in Canada

2 hours ago
 Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' ..

Ashrafi debunks misconceptions about non-Muslims' visit to Madina Munawarah

2 hours ago
 KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign ..

KP Govt decides to launch major literacy campaign in merged districts; Dr. Aamer ..

2 hours ago
 Universities have to produce strong business commu ..

Universities have to produce strong business community: VC SMIU

2 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan