Five inter-district gangs of robbers busted

Police have smashed five inter-district gangs of robbers and arrested 16 of their members during the ongoing crackdown against criminals across the district

MULTAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 11th Jan, 2024) Police have smashed five inter-district gangs of robbers and arrested 16 of their members during the ongoing crackdown against criminals across the district.

According to a police spokesman, the police launched a special crackdown against criminals involved in snatching motorcycles and other valuables from citizens.

The police busted five inter-district robber gangs including the Mafi Mushkil gang, Basit gang, Jabar gang, Shan gang and Hassan Tariq gang.

The police teams under the supervision of SSP Investigations Rana Muhammad Ashrad arrested the criminals including the ring leaders.

The police traced 39 cases from the arrested criminals and recovered looted valuables worth over Rs 4.7 million from their possession. Further investigations were underway and more recoveries were expected, police sources added.