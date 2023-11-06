Five involved in different crimes in riverine areas arrested

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Nov, 2023) The Pakistan Rangers Sindh arrested five suspects allegedly involved in different crimes in the riverine areas and recovered arms and ammunition from their possession.

The accused were apprehended from a village in Obaro, district Ghotki, according to a spokesman for Sindh Rangers on Monday.

The arrested individuals, identified as Muhammad Hassan, Haji Imdad Ali, Nawab Ali alias Nawabi, Muhammad Umer and Falak Sher were involved in killings, robberies, kidnappings for ransom, facilitating criminals, and other crimes. They had been named in 9 FIRs registered against them at different police stations.

The Rangers recovered various types of arms, ammunition, a bulletproof vest, and a telescope from their possession. The arrested suspects were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.