Five involved in 'Gutka business' held

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 27th Dec, 2022 ) :District West Police on Tuesday arrested five accused involved in sale of banned hazardous gutka/mawa and recovered over 8kg gutka from their possession.

According to a spokesman for West police, all five accused were arrested by Mominabad Police Station.

The police recovered 31 packets of gutka from their possession.

Cases had been registered and further investigations were underway.