UrduPoint.com

Five Involved In 'Parchi' Gambling Arrested

Muhammad Irfan 37 seconds ago Fri 08th October 2021 | 05:50 PM

Five involved in 'Parchi' gambling arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Gunjmani police have arrested five allegedly involved in 'Parchi' gambling and recovered Rs 5600 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmani police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Shafeer Ahmed alias Hero, Tariq, Muhammad Sajid, Irfan and Azhar allegedly involved in 'Parchi' gambling.

Police recovered Rs 5600, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.

Related Topics

Police Mobile All From

Recent Stories

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T2 ..

Three changes in Pakistan squad for ICC Men’s T20 World Cup

6 minutes ago
 Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Exci ..

Promising Real Performance realme C21Y Set to Excite realme Fans in Pakistan

15 minutes ago
 Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmi ..

Total Parco inaugurated its state of the art Jasmine service station in a prime ..

34 minutes ago
 Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s ..

Colombia&#039;s President receives UAE MoI&#039;s delegation

36 minutes ago
 44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered ..

44,389 doses of the COVID-19 vaccine administered during past 24 hours: MoHAP

36 minutes ago
 Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths ..

Artificial intelligence can help halve road deaths by 2030: UN

36 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.