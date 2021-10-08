Five involved in 'Parchi' gambling arrested

RAWALPINDI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2021 ) :Gunjmani police have arrested five allegedly involved in 'Parchi' gambling and recovered Rs 5600 and other items from their possession.

According to a police spokesman, Gunjmani police acting on a tip-off conducted a raid and rounded up five gamblers namely Shafeer Ahmed alias Hero, Tariq, Muhammad Sajid, Irfan and Azhar allegedly involved in 'Parchi' gambling.

Police recovered Rs 5600, five mobile phones and other items from their possession.

A case has been registered against all the accused while further investigation is underway.

Superintendent Police Rawal division appreciated the police team and directed them to continue crackdown against lawbreakers.