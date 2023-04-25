Five involved in street crimes arrested

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

KARACHI, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 25th Apr, 2023 ) :Pakistan Rangers Sindh and Police in joint intelligence based operations in Saeedabad Town and Gulshan Iqbal arrested five accused allegedly involved in street crimes and robberies and recovered illegal arms, snatched mobile phones and cash from their possession.

Arrested accused were identified as Sheharyar alias Shera, Zeeshan alias Narri, Javed alias Gorkun, Sheharyar alias Shurta and Farhan, according to a news release on Monday.

Arrested three accused Sheharyar alias Shera, Zeeshan alias Narri and Javed alias Gorkun confessed that they belonged to a dacoit gang and a committed number of robberies in Saeedabad, Shershah, Banaras, Gulshan Iqbal and Sohrab Goth.

While two other arrested accused Sheharyar alias Shurta and Farhan revealed to committing street crimes in Gulshan Iqbal, Safoora, Orangi Town, Nazimabad, Nagin Chowrangi and Shafiq Modh.

Arrested all accused, along with recovered arms, snatched mobile phones and cash were handed over to the police for further legal proceedings.