Five jailed for illegal tree cutting

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) ::Following strict directive of Commissioner Malakand Divisionr Shaukat Ali Yousafzai to initiate stern action against people involved in deforestation, five such accused were sent to jail under 3-MPO in Upper Dir.

The forest department, police and district administrations of Malakand Division have geared up their actions against timber mafia and those responsible for deforestation. So far five accused involved in illegal tree cutting have been sent to jail in Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Akmal Khan who is also the District Magistrate of Dir Upper, has issued orders for the arrest and jail of five accused identified as Sher Ali, Abdul Hakim, Jungle, Sabar Khan and Hazrat Bilal under 3-MPO.

The five accused convicted under 3-MPO were sent behind the bars in Mardan Jail for one month.