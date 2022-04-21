UrduPoint.com

Five Jailed For Illegal Tree Cutting

Sumaira FH Published April 21, 2022 | 04:20 PM

Five jailed for illegal tree cutting

SWAT, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 21st Apr, 2022 ) ::Following strict directive of Commissioner Malakand Divisionr Shaukat Ali Yousafzai to initiate stern action against people involved in deforestation, five such accused were sent to jail under 3-MPO in Upper Dir.

The forest department, police and district administrations of Malakand Division have geared up their actions against timber mafia and those responsible for deforestation. So far five accused involved in illegal tree cutting have been sent to jail in Dir.

Deputy Commissioner Akmal Khan who is also the District Magistrate of Dir Upper, has issued orders for the arrest and jail of five accused identified as Sher Ali, Abdul Hakim, Jungle, Sabar Khan and Hazrat Bilal under 3-MPO.

The five accused convicted under 3-MPO were sent behind the bars in Mardan Jail for one month.

Related Topics

Police Jail Mardan Dir Upper Dir Malakand

Recent Stories

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day sticker ..

Meta introduces special designed Earth Day stickers and features across their pl ..

54 minutes ago
 Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Paki ..

Now save up to 25% at over 500 restaurants in Pakistan by using JazzCash in Rama ..

1 hour ago
 U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

U.S. agricultural futures close mixed

1 second ago
 Gold imports surge by 160% in 3 quarters

Gold imports surge by 160% in 3 quarters

2 seconds ago
 PSX stays bearish, loses 290 points to close at 45 ..

PSX stays bearish, loses 290 points to close at 45,652 points

4 seconds ago
 About 87% wheat procurement target achieved in dis ..

About 87% wheat procurement target achieved in distt Rajanpur

5 seconds ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.