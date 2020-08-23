UrduPoint.com
Five Kashmiri Youth Arrested In IIOJK

Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 23rd August 2020 | 12:00 PM

Five Kashmiri youth arrested in IIOJK

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 23rd Aug, 2020 ) :The Indian police have arrested five Kashmiri youth from northern district of Bandipora in Indian Illegally Occupied Jammu and Kashmir (IIOJK).

According to Kashmir Media Service, four of the arrested youth are from the north Kashmir district and one is from Srinagar.

A case under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA) has been registered at Aragam police station against the youth.

