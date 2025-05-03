Open Menu

Five Khwarij Killed During Three Operations In KP: ISPR

Abdullah Hussain (@Abdulla99267510) Published May 03, 2025 | 03:59 PM

Military’s media wing says the operations have been carried out in three different areas including general area Dossali, North Waziristan District, Bajaur District and Mohmand District

RAWALPINDI: (UrduPoint/UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News-May 3rd, 2025) The security forces have killed five Khwarij during three separate operations in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Province.

The ISPR said that an intelligence based operation was conducted by the Security Forces in Bajaur District, on reported presence of Khwarij.

During the conduct of operation, own troops effectively engaged the Khwarij’s location and after an intense fire exchange, three Khwarij, including HVT Kharji Fareed Ullah, were killed.

Another intelligence based operation was conducted in general area Dossali, North Waziristan District.

In ensuing fire exchange, two Khwarij were effectively neutralized by the security forces.

In third encounter that took place in Mohmand District, Security Forces successfully busted a Kharji hideout and apprehended two Khwarij, including HVT Kharji Lal Ameer alias Ibrahim.

Weapons, ammunition and explosives were also recovered from these Khwarij, who remained actively involved in numerous terrorist activities.

Sanitization operations are being conducted to eliminate any other Kharji found in the area, as the security forces of Pakistan are determined to wipe out the menace of terrorism from the country.

