Five kidnapped recovered in Kasur

KASUR, Jun 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2021 ) :City Chunian police on Tuesday arrested fake faith healer and recovered five abducted persons from his possession.

Police said that Sakina bibi r/o Karmanabad along with her four minor children-- Ayesha (13),Khadija (11),Shafique (9),and Maryam (5),was abducted by fake faith healer Jameel Shah about one month ago.

The team conducted raid at Jaranwala area and arrested the accused and recovered all five of them.

Further investigation was underway.