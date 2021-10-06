UrduPoint.com

Five Kids Of A Family Drowned In Pond

Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) 36 seconds ago Wed 06th October 2021 | 11:26 PM

Five kids of a family drowned in pond

Five preteens of a family including two girls were drowned in a pond of stagnant water caused by torrential water channel at Chit Sarkani, Basti Ginda in limts of Choti Police Station on Wednesday

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Five preteens of a family including two girls were drowned in a pond of stagnant water caused by torrential water channel at Chit Sarkani, Basti Ginda in limts of Choti Police Station on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that unfortunate incident was place in a pond when one of the kids suddenly slipped into it while others drowned in an attempt to rescue him.

They informed that ages of the kids ranged from 8 6 to 12 years adding that the victims were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Mujhaid Hussain, Muhammad Wasim, Rizwana Bibi and Muskan Bibi.

Locals stated that three of the victims were siblings while two were their cousins.

Related Topics

Water Police Station Rescue 1122 Family From

Recent Stories

22 new corona positive cases reported in Balochist ..

22 new corona positive cases reported in Balochistan

32 seconds ago
 Deschamps brushes off Mbappe controversy ahead of ..

Deschamps brushes off Mbappe controversy ahead of Belgium clash

33 seconds ago
 Opposition wants old voting system for rigging pur ..

Opposition wants old voting system for rigging purpose: Usman Dar

4 minutes ago
 Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

Anti-measles campaign to be launch in Sukkur

4 minutes ago
 Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal ..

Blinken Told Russia's Lavrov Return to JCPOA Deal With Iran to Become Pointless ..

4 minutes ago
 Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

Dry weather forecast in Balochistan

48 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.