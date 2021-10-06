Five kids of a family drowned in pond

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

DG KHAN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 6th Oct, 2021 ) :Five preteens of a family including two girls were drowned in a pond of stagnant water caused by torrential water channel at Chit Sarkani, Basti Ginda in limts of Choti Police Station on Wednesday.

Rescue 1122 sources said that unfortunate incident was place in a pond when one of the kids suddenly slipped into it while others drowned in an attempt to rescue him.

They informed that ages of the kids ranged from 8 6 to 12 years adding that the victims were identified as Muhammad Aslam, Mujhaid Hussain, Muhammad Wasim, Rizwana Bibi and Muskan Bibi.

Locals stated that three of the victims were siblings while two were their cousins.