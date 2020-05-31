Five Killed, 10 Injured As Commuters Van Overturns
Muhammad Irfan 2 minutes ago Sun 31st May 2020 | 04:00 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 31st May, 2020 ) :Five people including three women and two children were killed while ten others sustained injuries when a commuters van turned turtle after crashing into a parapet wall on Sialkot Motorway on Sunday.
Rescue-1122 volunteers were busy in rescue work.
The identification of victims has yet to be established.
Police are investigating.