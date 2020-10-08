UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 10 Injured As Trawler Crushes Mourners Near Matiari

Sumaira FH 1 hour ago Thu 08th October 2020 | 04:19 PM

Five killed, 10 injured as trawler crushes mourners near Matiari

Five people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a speedy trawler crushed a caravan of mourners on the National Highway near Matiari some 20 kilometers away from here on Thursday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Five people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a speedy trawler crushed a caravan of mourners on the National Highway near Matiari some 20 kilometers away from here on Thursday morning.

The mourners were on foot from Matiari to Qadam Gah Maula Ali (R.A) in Hyderabad on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) when they were crushed by the trawler.

According to report, the driver and cleaner of the trawler who were initially fled away after the accident were apprehended by Matiari Police later on.

The dead bodies and the injured persons were immediately shifted to civil hospital Matiari from where seriously injured persons were shifted to civil hospital Hyderabad for further treatment.

Three of the five who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Mst. Zebo, Mst. Khatoon and 12 year old Shakir while Khuda Bux Khaskheli, Riaz and Alaiza were among the injured persons.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Dead Police Driver Hyderabad Matiari From

Recent Stories

Nawaz Sharif addresses party convention through vi ..

9 minutes ago

PM directs Sindh governor to finalize all affairs ..

17 minutes ago

Nawaz Sharif loosing public support for his anti-s ..

28 seconds ago

DC monitors anti-encroachment campaign

29 seconds ago

No Criminal Cases Against Tikhanovskaya Launched i ..

31 seconds ago

Russia Registers 2 Ceasefire Violations in Syria, ..

4 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2020, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.