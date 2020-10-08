Five killed, 10 injured as trawler crushes mourners near Matiari

Five people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a speedy trawler crushed a caravan of mourners on the National Highway near Matiari some 20 kilometers away from here on Thursday morning

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2020 ) :Five people were killed and 10 others sustained injuries when a speedy trawler crushed a caravan of mourners on the National Highway near Matiari some 20 kilometers away from here on Thursday morning.

The mourners were on foot from Matiari to Qadam Gah Maula Ali (R.A) in Hyderabad on the eve of Chehlum of Hazrat Imam Hussain (A.S) when they were crushed by the trawler.

According to report, the driver and cleaner of the trawler who were initially fled away after the accident were apprehended by Matiari Police later on.

The dead bodies and the injured persons were immediately shifted to civil hospital Matiari from where seriously injured persons were shifted to civil hospital Hyderabad for further treatment.

Three of the five who lost their lives in the accident were identified as Mst. Zebo, Mst. Khatoon and 12 year old Shakir while Khuda Bux Khaskheli, Riaz and Alaiza were among the injured persons.