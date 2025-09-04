Open Menu

Five Killed, 10 Injured In Badin Accident

Muhammad Irfan Published September 04, 2025 | 05:10 PM

BADIN, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 4th Sep, 2025) Five children were killed and ten other persons injured in a van accident that took place near

Pinkeriew Road area of Badin district, tv channels quoting police sources reported on Thursday.

According to initial reports, a rashly-driven pickup van was heading towards Dargah Saman Sarkar from

Tando M Khan, when suddenly, it over-turned near Pinkeriew Road area. As a result, five children died on the spot.

The ten other persons were also injured in the same incident.

The Rescue team rushed to the site and shifted the dead and injured to hospital. The police team also

reached the spot and started investigation.

