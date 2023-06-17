UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 10 Injured In Kallar Kahar Bus Accident

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) Published June 17, 2023 | 09:36 PM

Five killed, 10 injured in Kallar Kahar bus accident

Five persons were killed and ten were seriously injued in Kallar Kahar bus accident on Saturday

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 17th Jun, 2023 ) :Five persons were killed and ten were seriously injued in Kallar Kahar bus accident on Saturday.

National Highways and Motorway Police reached the spot and launched rescue operation as a Lahore- bound bus had met the accident apparently due to failure of brakes.

A spokesperson of NHMP said that injured persons were shifted to the hospital.

He said due to the accident, two lanes of Lahore-Islamabad Motorway were closed, while the third one was open for land traffic.

DIG Motorway Police Muhammad Yusuf Malik and Sector Commander supervised the rescue operations at the spot. Later the DIG Yusuf Malik visited Trauma centre Chakwal to inquire about the health of the injured.

Related Topics

Accident Injured Police Motorway Traffic Chakwal Kallar Kahar

Recent Stories

Khawaja keeps England at bay after Broad strikes i ..

Khawaja keeps England at bay after Broad strikes in Ashes opener

57 seconds ago
 56 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

56 power pilferers nabbed in South Punjab

58 seconds ago
 Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews policy on al ..

Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif reviews policy on alternative energy sources

1 minute ago
 Three kids drown in canal, two bodies recovered

Three kids drown in canal, two bodies recovered

1 minute ago
 At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kall ..

At least 13 dead in horrific road accident in Kallar Kahar

1 hour ago
 Putin Negotiating Ukraine With African Delegations ..

Putin Negotiating Ukraine With African Delegations in Russia's St. Petersburg

1 hour ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.