Five Killed, 10 Injured In Motorway Accident

Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM

Five killed, 10 injured in Motorway accident

SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A tragic car accident near the Islamabad Motorway has resulted in the death of 5 people and left 10 others seriously injured on Tuesday.

According to the Rescue 1122 team, the accident occurred near the Kot Abdul Malik Interchange on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.

A Toyota Wagon was reportedly hit by an unknown vehicle, causing the Wagon to go out of control and crash into a tree on the side of the road.

The impact of the collision proved fatal for 5 individuals who were traveling in the van as they were pronounced dead at the scene.

Ten other passengers in the van sustained serious injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 team for medical treatment.

The rescue team has handed over the deceased's bodies to the hospital for further procedures.

The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.

