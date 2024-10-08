Five Killed, 10 Injured In Motorway Accident
Faizan Hashmi Published October 08, 2024 | 01:10 PM
SHEIKHUPURA, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Oct, 2024) A tragic car accident near the Islamabad Motorway has resulted in the death of 5 people and left 10 others seriously injured on Tuesday.
According to the Rescue 1122 team, the accident occurred near the Kot Abdul Malik Interchange on the Lahore-Islamabad Motorway.
A Toyota Wagon was reportedly hit by an unknown vehicle, causing the Wagon to go out of control and crash into a tree on the side of the road.
The impact of the collision proved fatal for 5 individuals who were traveling in the van as they were pronounced dead at the scene.
Ten other passengers in the van sustained serious injuries and were immediately transported to the hospital by the Rescue 1122 team for medical treatment.
The rescue team has handed over the deceased's bodies to the hospital for further procedures.
The authorities are currently investigating the cause of the accident and have assured that appropriate action will be taken against those responsible for the tragic incident.
Recent Stories
Al-Ghazi Tractors Limited launches high-performance, fuel-efficient NH-850 tract ..
Second day of first Test: Pakistan batting continues with six wickets down
Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 October 2024
Today Gold Rate in Pakistan 08 October 2024
Kashmiri leaders want justice for Gaza Genocide
Farmers wary of environment, prices caused effect on agro economy
PTI to face action on violating laws of country: Rana
SU extends deadline for filling out online forms for admissions to bachelor, 3rd ..
KMC to extend all possible support for construction of Red Line Corridor: Mayor ..
Russian envoy calls on Minister, discuss bilateral defence, economic matters
Firearms, bullets seized during special campaign in province: IGP
Year on, Pakistan demands permanent Gaza ceasefire, Israel's accountability as 4 ..
More Stories From Pakistan
-
AC inspects vegetable market prices in Nowshera Virkan21 seconds ago
-
Dr. Mukhtar highlights urgent need for resilient health systems amid global challenges25 seconds ago
-
19th anniversary of 2005 Earthquake observed as national disaster awareness day10 minutes ago
-
DC Abbottabad initiates strict action against violations of health standards and price control10 minutes ago
-
Woman killed, four injured as car collides with tractor trolley10 minutes ago
-
Accident claims two lives10 minutes ago
-
IT parks set to become hubs of innovation, generate job opportunities for youth20 minutes ago
-
Smog control measures: 23 vehicles seized, fines imposed Rs 250,000 to 33 offenders20 minutes ago
-
Authorities crack down on encroachments in Nowshera Virkan20 minutes ago
-
DC inspects Sports Complex in Kohat30 minutes ago
-
Railways penalize over 97 officials on corruption charges30 minutes ago
-
SSP Traffic inspects new route for PMA passing out parade30 minutes ago