Five killed, 1,037 injured in road accidents in Punjab

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 14th Mar, 2021 ) :At least five persons were killed and 1,037 others injured in 969 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 640 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals while 397 with minor injuries were treated on the spot by the rescue medical teams.

The data showed that 389 drivers, 48 underage drivers,155 pedestrians and 498 passengers were among the victims of the accidents. The details showed that 277 road accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 257 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 84 in Faisalabad with 96 victims and at third Gujranwala with 70 accidents and 71 victims.

According to the data, 736 motorbikes, 136 rickshaws, 111 motorcars, 43 vans, 10 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 138 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in these road accidents.