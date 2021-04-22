UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 11 Injured In Suicide Attack In Quetta; Says Sheik Rashid

Umer Jamshaid 2 minutes ago Thu 22nd April 2021 | 04:53 PM

Five killed, 11 injured in suicide attack in Quetta; says Sheik Rashid

Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Quetta hotel blast was a suicide attack leaving five dead and 11 injured

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 22nd Apr, 2021 ) :Minister for Interior Sheikh Rashid Ahmed on Thursday said that Quetta hotel blast was a suicide attack leaving five dead and 11 injured.

Addressing a press conference here, the minister said that external elements are trying to destabilize Pakistan and cannot digest progress of Pakistan. He revealed that 200,000 to 300,000 social media accounts were formed from India in last 10 days to target Pakistan.

He also strongly condemned the Quetta blast and said that he has directed Chief Secretary to investigate the incident The minister said the Ministry of Interior had directed all 22 law enforcement institutions under its jurisdiction, which include the FC, Rangers, Coastal Guards and others to remain on high alert.

He said Pakistan was a great nation and with the help of its great armed forces and intelligence agencies, will thwart all evil designs as well as conspiracies being hatched in India, against it.

The minister said that out of the 11 who were injured, six had left the hospital after getting treated while two are reported to be in critical condition.

The minister said that Balochistan and Gwadar are future of Pakistan and China is closest friend of Pakistan.

To a question, the interior minister clarified the Chinese ambassador was in Quetta for the past few days and is safe.

He rejected speculation that the Chinese ambassador was at the hotel when the blast took place, saying that the diplomat was somewhere else.

He said an elected prime minister, a great army and 220 million people were the guardians of the nation. "We know how to live and die for this country," he said. He reiterated that armed forces of Pakistan won fight against terrorism after laying down thousands of lives.

The minister said a forensic investigation was being conducted into the attack and the terrorists have not been identified yet.

Related Topics

Pakistan India Injured Dead Attack Suicide Attack Balochistan Prime Minister Quetta Army Rangers Interior Minister China Social Media Hotel Gwadar Alert Rashid Progress All From Million

Recent Stories

PMSA marks World Earth Day

2 minutes ago

Probe Into Genoa Bridge Disaster Concluded - Repor ..

5 minutes ago

Syria Demands From UN to Condemn Israeli Strikes C ..

5 minutes ago

Chinese Delegation to Pakistan's Quetta Was Not at ..

5 minutes ago

NUST ranks 1st in Pakistan and among Top 300 globa ..

23 minutes ago

One held for deducting amount from Ehsaas funds

5 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2021, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.