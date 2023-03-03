UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 1,119 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Umer Jamshaid Published March 03, 2023 | 05:30 PM

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 3rd Mar, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed and 1,119 others injured in 1,111 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 586 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 533 others with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Friday.

The analysis showed that 548 drivers, 28 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 418 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 242 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 233 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 86 in Faisalabad with 84 victims, and at third Gujranwala 74 with 77 victims.

As many as 922 motorcycles, 72 rickshaws, 110 cars, 24 vans, eight buses, 22 trucks and 117 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

