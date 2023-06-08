UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 12 Critically Injured In Road Mishap

Umer Jamshaid Published June 08, 2023 | 04:50 PM

CHITRAL, June 8 (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Jun, 2023 ) ::At least five people were confirmed dead and twelve others badly injured when a double cabin mini truck coming from Upper Dir to Damil-Nasar area of Chitral met with an accident at Kochhangul near the police station Ashriat.

Rescue 1122 Emergency Officer Zafar Uddin told on Thursday that the road mishap occurred at around 01:30am.

Five people were killed and twelve others sustained critical wounds. He said the bodies and injured had been shifted to the nearest hospital in Drosh.

He said that twenty people were the mini truck when it met with an accident. The rescue officers feared that the death toll from the incident may raise as the condition of some of the injured was much more critical. He said the mishap took place at midnight and was reported a little late.

