UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 1,222 Injured In 1,154 Accidents Across Punjab

Faizan Hashmi Published November 28, 2022 | 10:13 PM

Five killed, 1,222 injured in 1,154 accidents across Punjab

At least 15 people were killed and 1,222 others sustained injures in 1,154 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,222 others sustained injures in 1,154 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 662 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 560 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 605 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 273 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 295 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 67 Multan in with 66 victims and at third Faisalabad with 59 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as, 1,005 motorcycles, 73 rickshaws, 119 cars, 38 vans, 11 buses, 25 trucks and 111 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first ..

Hawaii volcano, world's largest, erupts for first time in decades

30 seconds ago
 Wales must give everything to beat England after ' ..

Wales must give everything to beat England after 'heartbreak': Bale

32 seconds ago
 NH&MP launches campaign on road safety

NH&MP launches campaign on road safety

33 seconds ago
 ACE arrests two officials on corruption

ACE arrests two officials on corruption

37 seconds ago
 Israeli Navy Detains Crew of Two Boats on Suspicio ..

Israeli Navy Detains Crew of Two Boats on Suspicion of Smuggling - Reports

3 minutes ago
 German Government Mulls Allocating $20.8Bln to Cur ..

German Government Mulls Allocating $20.8Bln to Curb Ammunition Shortages - Spoke ..

3 minutes ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2022, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.