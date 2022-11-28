Five killed, 1,222 injured in 1,154 accidents across Punjab

At least 15 people were killed and 1,222 others sustained injures in 1,154 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 28th Nov, 2022 ) :At least 15 people were killed and 1,222 others sustained injures in 1,154 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

Out of the total injured, 662 people were seriously injured who were shifted to different hospitals, whereas, 560 minor injured victims were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Monday.

The analysis showed that 605 drivers, 40 underage drivers, 158 pedestrians, and 474 passengers were among the victims of these road accidents.

The statistics showed that 273 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 295 people placing the provincial capital at top of the list followed by 67 Multan in with 66 victims and at third Faisalabad with 59 accidents and 60 victims.

As many as, 1,005 motorcycles, 73 rickshaws, 119 cars, 38 vans, 11 buses, 25 trucks and 111 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in aforesaid road accidents.