Five killed, 1,231 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed and 1,231 others injured in 1,170 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 618 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 613 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 576 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 514 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 270 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 104 victims, and at third Multan with 94 victims and 88 victims.

As many as 1,047 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 106 cars, 21 vans, 12 buses, 19 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.