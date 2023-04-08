Close
UrduPoint App Icon

UrduPoint App

100K+ Installs

Install Install
UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 1,231 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents

Sumaira FH Published April 08, 2023 | 06:20 PM

Five killed, 1,231 injured in Punjab road accidents

LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 8th Apr, 2023 ) :At least five people were killed and 1,231 others injured in 1,170 road traffic accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.

As many as 618 seriously injured people were shifted to different hospitals, while 613 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by rescue medical teams, said a spokesman for Rescue 1122 here on Saturday.

The analysis showed that 576 drivers, 35 underage drivers, 146 pedestrians, and 514 passengers were among the victims of these road traffic crashes.

The statistics showed that 261 accidents were reported in Lahore which affected 270 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 96 in Faisalabad with 104 victims, and at third Multan with 94 victims and 88 victims.

As many as 1,047 motorcycles, 78 rickshaws, 106 cars, 21 vans, 12 buses, 19 trucks and 99 other vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.

Related Topics

Lahore Multan Injured Faisalabad Punjab Vehicles Road Traffic SITE Rescue 1122 Top

Recent Stories

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelatio ..

Ishaq Dar opens up about reasons behind cancelation of US visit

2 hours ago
 “1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AE ..

“1 Billion Meals Endowment” campaign raises AED514 million in 15 Days

3 hours ago
 Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039 ..

Ancient city wall relics found in north China&#039;s Tianjin

3 hours ago
 Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Mas ..

Pakistan, US long-standing, historic partners: Masood Khan

6 hours ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 8 April 2023

9 hours ago
 Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th Apr ..

Today Gold Rate in Pakistan of 24K, 22K on 8th April 2023

9 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.