Five killed, 13 injured in late-night accident near Rashakai Interchange

PESHAWAR, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 13th Sep, 2023 ) :In a late-hour accident on the Motorway, a Peshawar-bound bus overturned near Rashakai Interchange in Nowshera district, killing five passengers and injuring 13 others.

According to details provided by the Motorway Police on Wednesday, a bus en route from Lahore to Peshawar overturned near Rashakai Interchange after its driver fell asleep.

As a result, five passengers were killed on the spot while 13 others including two women sustained critical wounds. Police said the condition of the four injured was stated to be critical.

The rescue teams shifted the dead and injured to Qazi Hussain Ahmad Medical Complex Nowshera and Mardan Medical Complex.

Police said the driver of the bus who also sustained injuries in the mishap, was arrested. The bus which fell into a shallow ditch after overturning was retrieved with heavy machinery and the road was made clear for traffic.