Five Killed, 1,351 Injured In Punjab Road Accidents
Mohammad Ali (@ChaudhryMAli88) Published April 24, 2024 | 07:02 PM
LAHORE, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 24th Apr, 2024) Five persons were killed and 1,351 others injured in 1,234 road accidents in Punjab during the last 24 hours.
As many as 607 people with serious injuries were shifted to different hospitals, while 744 with minor injuries were treated at the incident site by the rescue medical teams.
The data analysis showed that 711 drivers, 47 underage drivers, 151 pedestrians, and 494 passengers were among the victims of road traffic crashes. The statistics show that 271 accidents were reported in Lahore, which affected 297 persons, placing the provincial capital at top of the list, followed by 80 accidents in Faisalabad with 84 victims, and at third Multan with 71 accidents and 74 victims.
According to the data, 1,061 motorbikes, 87 auto-rickshaws, 123 motorcars, 30 vans, 12 passenger buses, 29 trucks and 119 other types of vehicles and slow-moving carts were involved in the road traffic accidents.
