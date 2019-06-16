UrduPoint.com
Five Killed, 15 Injured In Road Accident Near Narowal

Fahad Shabbir (@FahadShabbir) 4 hours ago Sun 16th June 2019 | 03:10 PM

Five killed, 15 injured in road accident near Narowal

NAROWAL, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 16th Jun, 2019 ) ::Five persons including two women were killed while fifteen others sustained serious injuries when a gas cylinder of a van exploded after colliding with a coaster near Adda Dhabliwala at main Zafarwal-Narowal Road near here Sunday.

According to police, due to gas cylinder explosion, both the vehicles caught fire which caused the death of five passengers including two women and injuries to 15 others.

Medical Superintendent DHQ hospital Dr. Latif Afzal told the media that five charred bodies were brought to the Hospital which were beyond their recognition.

He said that their identification would be established after DNA tests.

Rescue 1122 said that fifteen injured including Bilal, Kalsoom, Amanat Ali, Rehana Kausar, Kishwar Sultana, Shafaqat Ali, Nazli, Safia, Maqbool Bibi, Zubaida Bibi, Junaid, Attiya, Shameem Shahid and Sher Ali were shifted to local hospital, where the condition of six injured was stated to be critical. The investigation by police was underway.

