UrduPoint.com

Five Killed, 2 Injured In Different Incidents

Muhammad Irfan Published March 19, 2023 | 04:40 PM

Five killed, 2 injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a mini truck loaded with vegetables turned turtle and fell into a canal near Chamrail Jhall, Sammundri due to over-speeding.

As a result, truck driver Amir Pervaiz (25), resident of Mian Channu died on the spot while two other suffered injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted two vegetable dealers including Wasim Wazir (24) and Jaffar Hussain (25) to hospital in a critical condition.

In another incident, a shopkeeper Shehbaz Irshad (28), resident of Danial Town Malkhanwala was shot dead by robbers when he tried to overpower one of the bandits during a robbery bid.

While 18-year-old Sheroz Naveed, resident of Chak No.74-JB Thikriwala was killed by his rivals during a scuffle.

Similarly, 55-year-old unknown pedestrian was killed when a rashly driven van hit him on Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge.

Whereas, unknown motorcyclists shot dead a brick kiln worker Rehan Riaz (20) in Chak No.5 Gariyana Kamalpur Sargodha Road and fledthe scene.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation.

Related Topics

Dead Police Driver Road Died Robbery Sargodha Van Sunday All Mini

Recent Stories

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustain ..

SEWA reviews applying new techs to achieve sustainability

27 minutes ago
 Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff a ..

Bodour Al Qasimi honours dedication of AUS staff at annual Staff Appreciation Di ..

42 minutes ago
 ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first ..

ADU College of Engineering concludes UAE’s first Global EEE Future Mobility Ch ..

42 minutes ago
 Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharja ..

Saned Facilities Management participates in Sharjah Building Safety Forum

57 minutes ago
 Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, R ..

Currency Rate In Pakistan - Dollar, Euro, Pound, Riyal Rates On 19 March 2023

7 hours ago
 Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

Gold Rate in Pakistan Today, 19th March 2023

7 hours ago

More Stories From Pakistan

About Us | Contact Us | Advertisment
ABOUT US
Our Network
Who We Are
Site Links:

Education - Urdu News - Car Prices - Breaking News - English News - Live Tv Channels - Urdu Horoscope - Horoscope in Urdu - Muslim Names in Urdu - Urdu Poetry - Love Poetry - Sad Poetry - Prize Bond - Mobile Prices in Pakistan - PTV Sports - English to Urdu - Big Ticket - Translate English to Urdu - Ramadan Calendar - Prayer Times - DDF Raffle - Islamic Calendar - Events - Today Islamic Date - Travel - UAE Raffles - Travel Guide - Arabic - Urdu Cooking Recipes - Directory - Pakistan Results - Past Papers - BISE - Schools in Pakistan - Academies & Tuition Centers

UrduPoint Network is the largest independent digital media house from Pakistan, catering the needs of its users since year 1997. We provide breaking news, Pakistani news, International news, Business news, Sports news, Urdu news and Live Urdu News

© 1997-2023, UrduPoint Network

All rights of the publication are reserved by UrduPoint.com. Reproduction without proper consent is not allowed.