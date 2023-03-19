Five killed, 2 injured in different incidents

FAISALABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 19th Mar, 2023 ) :Five people were killed while two others sustained injuries in separate incidents in various parts of the district during the last 24 hours.

Rescue-1122 spokesman said here on Sunday that a mini truck loaded with vegetables turned turtle and fell into a canal near Chamrail Jhall, Sammundri due to over-speeding.

As a result, truck driver Amir Pervaiz (25), resident of Mian Channu died on the spot while two other suffered injuries. Rescue-1122 shifted two vegetable dealers including Wasim Wazir (24) and Jaffar Hussain (25) to hospital in a critical condition.

In another incident, a shopkeeper Shehbaz Irshad (28), resident of Danial Town Malkhanwala was shot dead by robbers when he tried to overpower one of the bandits during a robbery bid.

While 18-year-old Sheroz Naveed, resident of Chak No.74-JB Thikriwala was killed by his rivals during a scuffle.

Similarly, 55-year-old unknown pedestrian was killed when a rashly driven van hit him on Canal Road near Kashmir Bridge.

Whereas, unknown motorcyclists shot dead a brick kiln worker Rehan Riaz (20) in Chak No.5 Gariyana Kamalpur Sargodha Road and fledthe scene.

The police took all bodies into custody and started investigation.