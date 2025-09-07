Five killed, 20 injured as passenger coach overturns in Nawabshah

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

ISLAMABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 7th Sep, 2025) At least five people were killed and more than 20 others injured when a speeding passenger coach overturned on the National Highway near Daulatpur Bypass in Nawabshah on Sunday.

According to a private news channel and Motorway Police, the coach was traveling from Multan to Karachi when it overturned due to over speeding.

After the incident was reported, the motorway police reached the spot and shifted the injured to Qazi Ahmed and Shahpur Jahanian hospitals for treatment.

Rescue teams shifted the bodies and injured passengers from the accident site, while police said further investigation into the incident was underway.