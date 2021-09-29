Five killed, 20 injured in M9 Motorway accident

(@ChaudhryMAli88)

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 29th Sep, 2021 ) :Five people were killed and twenty others received injuries as passenger coach rammed into a troller at M-9 Motorway near Nooriabad on an early hours of Wednesday morning.

According to details, the accident occurred at M-9 Motorway in the limits of P.S Lonikot near Nooriabad when passenger coach heading towards Khairpur from Karachi, collided with a troller from the backside after driver had lost control of the vehicle.

As a result of the accident, 5 passengers identified as Bilawal, Hassan Abass, Sohail, Shabih and Dilshad lost their lives while 20 others were injured. The district police and Motorway police have shifted dead bodies to Bilawal Medical College hospital Kotri for medico-legal formalities and the injured were admitted in Liaquat University hospital Jamshoro and Hyderabad for further treatment.

Those who received injuries are Faraz, Muhammad Haider, Ali Baqar, Zeeshan Kazmi, Ahyan Ali, Azhan Ali, Benish, Fatima, Rifat, Firdos, Alina, Javeria Abass, Ali Haider, Irfan Shah, Tooba Batool and Jarar Ali.

The victims were going to visit Shia holy places in Khairpur and also belonged to the Sayed family of Karachi's Ranchore Line area.

Police have started the investigation of the incident while dead bodies were handed over to the heirs after completion of medico-legal formalities.