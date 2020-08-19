UrduPoint.com
UrduPoint

Five Killed, 25 Injured As Datsun Overturns On Motorway

Wed 19th August 2020

Five killed, 25 injured as Datsun overturns on Motorway

HYDERABAD, (UrduPoint / Pakistan Point News - 18th Aug, 2020 ) :At least five people were killed and 25 injured as a Datsun Pick up carrying wedding party overturned on Motorway near Nooriabad on Tuesday.

According to Police, five persons identified as Sohrab, 60, Walidad, 30, Mehar Ali, 70, Mirza Ali, 80 and 8 year old Rasheed were killed and 25 others sustained injuries when Datsun Pick up carrying them turned turtle due to breaking of tie rod near Nooriabad.

The injured were rushed to civil hospital Hyderabad for medical treatment while bodies were shifted to there for medico legal formalities.

After completing legal formalities bodies were handed over to the heirs of the deceased by hospital authorities.

The deceased and the injured belonged to Bugti community of Tando Adam, district Sanghar.

